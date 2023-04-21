2 IMPD officers shot during exchange of gunfire following pursuit on city’s east side

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were shot during a pursuit on the city’s east side Thursday.

IMPD says both officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital by fellow officers. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the officers were attempting a traffic stop near the area of 30th Street and Post Road when two suspects fled from the scene.

When the suspects attempted to go off-road and their vehicle became lodged in a fence, the driver exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers with an “assault-type” rifle. Bailey was not able to identify the exact weapon used in the shooting and said that information would be released at a later time.

Four officers returned fire, according to Bailey. Two officers and the suspect were all struck during the exchange of gunfire.

“We are fed up,” Bailey said during a press conference at the scene. “The community should be fed up with it. We have two officers who are lucky to be alive today, and they’re doing exactly what we want them to do. Despite all the odds. Despite everything that is stacked up against them. Despite all of the criticism they take every single day. They put on their uniform and went out to get the people that are terrorizing our neighborhoods. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”