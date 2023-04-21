Netflix To Stop Sending DVDs This Year

Well, it was a good run…
Netflix is ending its DVD-by-mail service. On Tuesday the company announced customers will no longer be able to receive DVD rentals after September 29th, 2023. Netflix has mailed out over five-billion DVDs since the programs inception in 1998. However revenue from DVD rentals has steadily declined over the years as the company pushed members toward its streaming service, and only represented half a percent of Netflix’s total revenue in 2022. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos thanked everyone who ever used the service and said it’s been “an incredible 25 year run.”
More on this here:https://www.engadget.com/netflix-will-shut-down-its-dvd-rental-business-in-september-195213827.html
