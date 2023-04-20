Sac Kings Brown Unanimous NBA Coach Of The Year

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is this year’s NBA Coach of the Year. The vote was unanimous. Brown led the Kings to 48-and-34 record, good for first place in the Pacific division and the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The 48 wins are the best since the 2005 when they finished with 50 victories. Since 2006, the team has not finished a season with a winning record until this year. It’s the second time Brown has won the award. He won the honor in 2009 as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach. Currently his team is taking on a team he used to be the assistant coach on, the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

More on the honor here: https://sports.yahoo.com/kings-mike-brown-named-nbas-1st-unanimous-coach-of-the-year-230402871.html