Colts owner Jim Irsay announces “Million Dollar Schedule Challenge”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay announced on Tuesday his “Million Dollar Schedule Challenge,” where one contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts’ entire 18-week schedule for the 2023 regular season.
“A new era for the Horseshoe already has begun, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to share this season with Colts fans everywhere,” Irsay said. “We want all of Colts Nation alongside us on this 2023 journey, so I’m inviting all Colts fans to start the season off in the best way by entering for a chance to win a million dollars!”
Read more from WRTV here
