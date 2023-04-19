EPA detects ‘no contaminants of concern’ in recent Richmond fire testing

RICHMOND — The fire continues to smolder after the massive warehouse fire in Richmond that caused over 1500 residents to evacuate, but in the latest update, EPA says they did not detect any ‘contaminants of concern’ in the air.
This news comes on Tuesday, two days after the evacuation order was lifted.
EPA says they have reduced the number of air monitors and air sampling equipment in the community but will continue 24-hour air monitoring.
On their website, EPA posted maps of air monitoring locations as well as a summary of results. EPA says they will post final, validated air sample results when available.
In addition to air monitoring, EPA also collected debris from the fire to test for contaminants.
Read more from WRTV here
