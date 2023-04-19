Frozen Strawberries Cause More Sickness

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Heads up! Frozen strawberries are making people sick with hepatitis-A in some states. The frozen strawberries come from Trader Joe’s, Costco and other stores. The strawberries were sold under a variety of labels including Kirkland Signature, Trader Joe’s, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, and PCC Community Markets. The FDA has linked the outbreak to frozen strawberries imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico.

For more on this story, click here : https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/select-frozen-strawberries-linked-to-hepatitis-a-outbreaks/