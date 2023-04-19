Health

Frozen Strawberries Cause More Sickness

Frozen Strawberries Cause More Sickness

Published on April 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Strawberries In Container

Source: Jolanta Waniowska / EyeEm / Getty

Heads up! Frozen strawberries are making people sick with hepatitis-A in some states. The frozen strawberries come from Trader Joe’s, Costco and other stores. The strawberries were sold under a variety of labels including Kirkland Signature, Trader Joe’s, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, and PCC Community Markets. The FDA has linked the outbreak to frozen strawberries imported from farms in Baja California, Mexico.

For more on this story, click here : https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/select-frozen-strawberries-linked-to-hepatitis-a-outbreaks/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close