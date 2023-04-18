Indy

Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens

Published on April 18, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service has returned for the 2023 spring and summer season.

“The seed library is a library within a library,” Glory Perez, with IndyPL said.

The Seed Library Service allows Hoosiers to take home free vegetable, flower and herb seeds to plant in at-home gardens. The library limits 25 seed packets per household.

The Seed Library will offer over 40 different seeds including:

  • Marigold
  • Milkweed
  • Sunflower
  • Basil
  • Cilantro
  • Oregano
  • Turnip
  • Carrots
  • Cucumbers
  • Green beans
  • Peppers
  • Pumpkins
  • Zucchini squash
  • Tomatoes
  • And more

Seeds will be offered at 19 public library branches.

Perez said some of the library branches offering the seeds are in food deserts and having these seeds in a big deal for the neighborhood.

