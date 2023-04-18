Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service has returned for the 2023 spring and summer season.
“The seed library is a library within a library,” Glory Perez, with IndyPL said.
The Seed Library Service allows Hoosiers to take home free vegetable, flower and herb seeds to plant in at-home gardens. The library limits 25 seed packets per household.
The Seed Library will offer over 40 different seeds including:
- Marigold
- Milkweed
- Sunflower
- Basil
- Cilantro
- Oregano
- Turnip
- Carrots
- Cucumbers
- Green beans
- Peppers
- Pumpkins
- Zucchini squash
- Tomatoes
- And more
Seeds will be offered at 19 public library branches.
Perez said some of the library branches offering the seeds are in food deserts and having these seeds in a big deal for the neighborhood.
Read more from WRTV here
