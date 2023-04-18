Entertainment Buzz

Nicki Minaj Teams Up With 50 Cent For “Lady Danger”

Nicki Minaj Teams Up With 50 Cent For "Lady Danger"

Published on April 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent are teaming up on an animated series called “Lady Danger.” “Deadline” broke the news Thursday and 50 Cent shared it on social media. The series will be produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit production company and will star Nicki Minaj as Lady Danger, an “afrofuturistic” agent of B.O.O.T.I. — the Bureau Of Organized Terrorism Intervention — who must hide her identity while taking down villains in the year 2075. Minaj will also serve as executive producer of the animated series.

More on this story here: https://deadline.com/2023/04/nicki-minaj-animated-series-lady-danger-freevee-curtis-50-cent-jackson-carlton-jordan-crystle-roberson-1235323720/

 

RELATED TAGS

50 cent nicki minaj

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close