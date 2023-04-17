Warriors Fan E-40 Ejected Because Of “Racial Bias”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A notable Golden State Warriors fan is saying he was ejected from an NBA playoff game because of “racial bias.” Rapper E-40 was removed from Saturday’s playoff game between the Warriors and Kings in Sacramento. The rapper said in a statement that he was “subjected to disrespectful heckling” by a fellow fan and after confronting the heckler, he was ejected from the arena. E-40 said that security saw a “disagreement between a Black man and a white woman” and immediately assumed that he was at fault. The Kings are currently investigating the incident.

More on this story here: https://www.vibe.com/news/entertainment/e-40-kicked-out-kings-vs-warriors-racial-bias-1234749332/