Warriors Fan E-40 Ejected Because Of “Racial Bias”

A notable Golden State Warriors fan is saying he was ejected from an NBA playoff game because of “racial bias.” Rapper E-40 was removed from Saturday’s playoff game between the Warriors and Kings in Sacramento. The rapper said in a statement that he was “subjected to disrespectful heckling” by a fellow fan and after confronting the heckler, he was ejected from the arena. E-40 said that security saw a “disagreement between a Black man and a white woman” and immediately assumed that he was at fault. The Kings are currently investigating the incident.
More on this story here: https://www.vibe.com/news/entertainment/e-40-kicked-out-kings-vs-warriors-racial-bias-1234749332/
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse