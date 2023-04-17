Indy

Woman critically injured in explosion turned apartment fire on Indy’s north side

Published on April 17, 2023

First Responders

Source: Hailey Seelig / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is critically injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), 11 units were dispatched to Cedar Common Apartments on Harcourt Road after multiple calls of an explosion turned apartment fire.

Upon arrival, crews located an adult female, who was able to self-evacuate from the apartment unit where the fire first broke out. IFD says she sustained minor injuries.

Crews also located another adult female, who resided in the apartment next door. She was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition after being found semi-conscious.

IFD says an oxygen canister is believed to be the cause of the explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing.

