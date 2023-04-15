WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele is forever our body and style goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned body in a lime green wrap dress that we love.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a lime green dress look that was everything! The cutout wrap dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova and featured ropes around the waist which helped show off Draya’s toned abs. The top of the dress also featured a deep v plunging neckline as well as a thigh-high slit to show off the beauty’s toned thighs. She wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with wispy bangs on the sides of her face and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy Instagram look. For her shoes, she rocked nude tie-up sandals and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Of course, we're not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele's nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look.

Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com