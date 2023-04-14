Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Shoes Sells For $2.2M plus

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers are breaking the bank. Fine arts company Sotheby’s announced that the shoes worn by MJ in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals recently sold for more than two-point-two million dollars. That’s the highest price ever paid at auction for a pair of sneakers. In that game, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls with 37 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. Just days later, Jordan and the Bulls completed the “Last Dance,” capturing their sixth NBA championship.

More on this story here: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/659181-michael-jordans-famous-air-jordan-13s-sell-for-insane-record-price