More than 70,000 people are expected in Indianapolis for NRA convention

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70,000 people are expected to be in Indianapolis this weekend for the NRA Convention.

“We are here to show off some of our new products,” Nick Scovil said.

Scovil and his company, Savage Arms, will be of one of the many vendors inside the Indiana Convention Center.

“We won a couple of awards in the last few years, and we are excited to show the people,” Scovil said.

Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, along with Governor Eric Holcomb, are expected to speak on Friday.

“We work well in partnership with the United States Secret Service. We have met with them as early as this week to finalize plans,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Josh Barker said.

Barker said that IMPD will have extra staff on hand throughout the weekend.

