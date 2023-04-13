Omarion To Star In Semi-Autobiographical Series ‘Involved’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Omarion, the R&B sensation, just received news that he had been cast as the lead in a new TV series titled “Involved,” which was based on his own life. The show was set to premiere on AllBlk, a popular streaming platform.

The series followed Omarion’s journey from a young aspiring musician to a successful pop star. It delved into the challenges and triumphs he had faced in the music industry, and explored the personal and professional relationships that had shaped his life. Omarion was excited to share his story with his fans and offer a glimpse into his world.

Omarion will also executive produce the series. Production will start soon.

Source: https://deadline.com/2023/04/omarion-to-star-in-allblk-series-involved-based-on-pop-stars-life-1235321144/