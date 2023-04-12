YouTube TV Announces NFL Sunday Ticket Pricing

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to start saving your nickels because Youtube TV is announcing the pricing for its NFL Sunday Ticket. The NFL announced it would be moving the service to YouTube last year and signed a seven year deal. The price for YouTube TV customers will be 349-dollars for the entire season, while non-customers will pay 449-dollars for the 2023 season. However starting today until June 6th, YouTube TV is offering 100-dollars off the full season package for customers and non-customers alike. For comparison, the previous home of the NFL Sunday Ticket was DirecTV, which charged 293-dollars for the whole season.

More on this story here: https://www.theverge.com/23677643/nfl-sunday-ticket-2023-youtube-price-tv