Marsai Martin Opens Up About Her Ovarian Cyst Surgery

Published on April 11, 2023

Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Black-ish star Marsai Martin took to her IG, and posted a picture of herself with a grey tied-up tank top, showing off her flat abs and the scars from her laparoscopic surgery that she documented four months ago to remove her ovarian cyst that was the size of a grapefruit. She gave an interview with Women’s Health Magazine to speak about her ordeal. Her story will help other young girls and women to recognize warning signs.

