Marsai Martin Opens Up About Her Ovarian Cyst Surgery

Black-ish star Marsai Martin took to her IG, and posted a picture of herself with a grey tied-up tank top, showing off her flat abs and the scars from her laparoscopic surgery that she documented four months ago to remove her ovarian cyst that was the size of a grapefruit. She gave an interview with Women’s Health Magazine to speak about her ordeal. Her story will help other young girls and women to recognize warning signs.
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?