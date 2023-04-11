Sports

Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, going to the Indiana Fever.

It’s the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft, and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

