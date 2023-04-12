Widow: Haskins Was Drugged Before Death

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The widow of NFL QB Dwayne Haskins says he was drugged in the hours before his death as part of a blackmail and robbery plot. He died early morning in April 2022 after being hit by a dump truck while trying to cross an interstate in Florida on foot. The Medical Examiner ruled the death an accident, adding Haskins was legally drunk and had painkillers in his system. In a new lawsuit, his widow alleges the former Steelers and Commanders quarterback was drugged by a group of people planning to extort money.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/wife-of-the-late-dwayne-haskins-files-civil-lawsuit-against-14-people-1-year-after-qbs-death-161526018.html