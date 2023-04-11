Odell Beckham Jr Signing With Ravens

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is back in the NFL. In a social media post Sunday, the 30-year-old announced he’s signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Reports say the deal is for one-year and worth up to 18-million dollars. Beckham Jr hasn’t played in an NFL game since he suffered a knee injury in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in February of 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler has also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns since he was drafted in 2014.

More on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/09/sport/odell-beckham-jr-baltimore-ravens/index.html