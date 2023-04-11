“Just kiddin” Diddy Joking About “5K A Day”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Diddy says he was joking about paying Sting “5K a day” for sampling a song by the Police. Diddy responded after a 2014 interview with Sting resurfaced regarding compensation for Diddy’s use of “Every Breath You Take” in his 1997 song with Faith Evans, “I’ll be missing you.” Sting was awarded 100-percent of the royalties for Diddy’s song and is receiving nearly two-million-dollars a year. Diddy tweeted that he and Sting “have been friends for a long time” and he was “being facetious” about Sting charging him a daily fee.

More on this story here :https://www.vibe.com/music/music-news/diddy-joking-paying-sting-5k-day-1234747645/