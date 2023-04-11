“The Little Mermaid” Remake Updates Song Lyrics To “Kiss The Girl”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Prince Eric will have to get consent first before kissing Ariel. In Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” some of the lyrics to the song “Kiss the Girl” have been rewritten to include consent. Composer Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the 1989 animated movie, told Vanity Fair he collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda to update some of the lyrics so it wouldn’t appear that Prince Eric was forcing himself on Ariel. The song is considered one of the film’s major musical moments between Ariel and Prince Eric when the two are on a romantic boat ride and Sebastian encourages Eric to kiss Ariel. Menken adds there are also changes to lines in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” that he says might make young girls feel like they shouldn’t speak out of turn.

More on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/07/entertainment/little-mermaid-lyrics-rewritten-consent-intl-scli/index.html