JC

Kim Kardashian To Appear In Next “American Horror Story”

Kim Kardashian To Appear In Next "American Horror Story"

Published on April 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Getty)

Source: Getty Images: Photo by Cindy Ord/ Frazer Harrison / Radio One Digital

Kim Kardashian will appear in the next season of “American Horror Story.” The 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series is called “Delicate.” Kardashian posted a teaser video on her Instagram with the eye and blood drop emojis in the caption. She’ll co-star with Emma Roberts, who posted the same video on her social media. No other details about the season’s story or Kardashian’s role have been revealed yet.

More on this story here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/kim-kardashian-american-horror-story-season-12-1235370080/

RELATED TAGS

American Horror Story Kim Kardashian

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close