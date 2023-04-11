Kim Kardashian To Appear In Next “American Horror Story”

Kim Kardashian will appear in the next season of “American Horror Story.” The 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series is called “Delicate.” Kardashian posted a teaser video on her Instagram with the eye and blood drop emojis in the caption. She’ll co-star with Emma Roberts, who posted the same video on her social media. No other details about the season’s story or Kardashian’s role have been revealed yet.
More on this story here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/kim-kardashian-american-horror-story-season-12-1235370080/
