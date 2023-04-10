“Super Mario Bros” Does Super At Box Office

To no one’s surprise — “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” is this week’s top film in North America. The Universal release based on the Nintendo video game earned just over 146-million-dollars in its first weekend at theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Coming in second is “John Wick — Chapter 4” with nearly 15-million-bucks followed by “Dungeons and Dragons — Honor Among Thieves” with 14-and-a-half-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are the Ben Affleck-directed movie “Air” followed by “Scream 6.”
More on this story here : https://variety.com/2023/film/news/super-mario-bros-movie-box-office-records-opening-weekend-1235577764/
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)