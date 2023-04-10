New phase of Purple Line construction to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers will need to find alternative routes as new road closures start Monday while construction crews continue their work on IndyGo’s new Purple Line.
Beginning April 10, 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues will be closed for roadway and drainage improvements.
The closure includes all westbound lanes and all except one eastbound lanes. It’s expected to last for about 130 days.
During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured using Shadeland Avenue, 46th Street and Emerson Avenue.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)