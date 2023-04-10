New phase of Purple Line construction to begin Monday

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers will need to find alternative routes as new road closures start Monday while construction crews continue their work on IndyGo’s new Purple Line.

Beginning April 10, 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues will be closed for roadway and drainage improvements.

The closure includes all westbound lanes and all except one eastbound lanes. It’s expected to last for about 130 days.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured using Shadeland Avenue, 46th Street and Emerson Avenue.

