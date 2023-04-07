VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Breaks Down His Hat Budget!

On a recent episode of “The Daily Show.”, Cedric the Entertainer stopped by to discuss directing the 100th Episode of his series “The Neighborhood.”.
But most importantly, Ceddy Ced gave us insight on his famed hat collection!
