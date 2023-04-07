Entertainment Buzz

VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Breaks Down His Hat Budget!

Published on April 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 Turner Upfront

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

On a recent episode of “The Daily Show.”, Cedric the Entertainer stopped by to discuss directing the 100th Episode of his series “The Neighborhood.”.

But most importantly, Ceddy Ced gave us insight on his famed hat collection!

RELATED TAGS

Cedric The Enterainer Entertainment News The Daily Show video

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close