LSU “Certainly” Accepting White House Invite

The LSU Women’s Basketball team says it’ll gladly accept an invite to the White House despite a riff between their star player and First Lady Jill Biden. Angel Reese was upset after Jill Biden said she wanted to invite Iowa along with LSU to the White House, even though the Hawkeyes lost. A University spokesperson said the team would be more than “excited” to continue their celebration of their National Title win over the Hawkeyes. The First Lady attempted to clear the air and walked back the invite, but Reese didn’t accept her apology.

Needless to say that this is going to be a ‘must watch’ moment when Angel Reese and Jill Biden come together face to face. Do you think there will be an icy greeting by Angel or is this issue done and over with? After all, Reese did suggest on “The Paper Route Podcast” on Wednesday that LSU should celebrate at the Obamas instead.

No comments from the Obamas though.

More on Angel Reese’s thoughts here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/story/_/id/36083426/angel-reese-accept-biden-apology-says-lsu-go-obamas