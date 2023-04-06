Full Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s the trailer to the highly anticipated animated sequel that follows Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as they work to save every spider-being in the multiverse. They also must fight against a new villain, that is planning a disaster that would disrupt every universe. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Brian Tyree Henry. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is set to release in theaters on June 2nd.

Here’s the trailer: