Tyler Perry Interested In BET Acquisition

He’s VERY serious!
Tyler Perry is setting his sights on BET. Paramount recently announced it’s looking for a substantial partner in its majority share of the network. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Perry said he’s “very, very interested” in acquiring as much of Paramount’s majority stake as he can. He told reporters he’s excited at the chance for the network to be black-owned again. Talk show host Byron Allen and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have also expressed an interest in becoming major stakeholders.
More on this story here: https://www.etonline.com/tyler-perry-says-hes-beyond-interested-in-buying-bet-its-not-a-rumor-exclusive-202115
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent