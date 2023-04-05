Tyler Perry Interested In BET Acquisition

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

He’s VERY serious!

Tyler Perry is setting his sights on BET. Paramount recently announced it’s looking for a substantial partner in its majority share of the network. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Perry said he’s “very, very interested” in acquiring as much of Paramount’s majority stake as he can. He told reporters he’s excited at the chance for the network to be black-owned again. Talk show host Byron Allen and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have also expressed an interest in becoming major stakeholders.

More on this story here: https://www.etonline.com/tyler-perry-says-hes-beyond-interested-in-buying-bet-its-not-a-rumor-exclusive-202115