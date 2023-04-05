New Study Finds Most People Can’t Go Without Their Phone

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We rely on our phones for so much these days. Can you think back to a time when your cell phone was just that before all of the added features?

April 3rd marked 50 years since the first mobile phone call was made. There’s a new survey that reveals just how vital mobile phones are to people. It found nearly 72 percent of people couldn’t imagine going more than a weekend without their mobile phone, while nearly more than 23 percent believe they could last an hour at most. Forty-one percent are more willing to give up the gym, TV for 25 percent of millennials, or even sex for 22 percent of Gen Z responders than their mobile phones.

How long could you go without your mobile phone?

More on this story here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/50th-anniversary-first-mobile-phone-095900497.html