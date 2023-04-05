JC

New Study Finds Most People Can’t Go Without Their Phone

New Study Finds Most People Can't Go Without Their Phone

Published on April 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Mixed race woman with cell phone standing by colorful wall

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

We rely on our phones for so much these days. Can you think back to a time when your cell phone was just that before all of the added features?

April 3rd marked 50 years since the first mobile phone call was made. There’s a new survey that reveals just how vital mobile phones are to people. It found nearly 72 percent of people couldn’t imagine going more than a weekend without their mobile phone, while nearly more than 23 percent believe they could last an hour at most. Forty-one percent are more willing to give up the gym, TV for 25 percent of millennials, or even sex for 22 percent of Gen Z responders than their mobile phones.

How long could you go without your mobile phone?

More on this story here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/50th-anniversary-first-mobile-phone-095900497.html

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close