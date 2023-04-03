Young Thug Case: Potential Juror Thrown In Jail As Jury Selection Remains Tall Order

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Seating a jury in the Young Thug case and his alleged associates has been anything but easy.

Monday a potential juror in the case was thrown in jail for three days after she was caught filming on her cell phone during court proceedings.

According to AJC, Juror 1004 was put in handcuffs Monday by Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who visibly scolded her for violating his instructions.

“I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that,” Judge Glanville said to the juror.

The court initially thought the juror was live-streaming court proceedings, but when she admitted to filming she said she just recorded a video and deleted it once the juror next to her told her she was in the wrong.

“It wasn’t livestreamed at all,” the potential juror said. “I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that.”

When the juror’s phone was confiscated, the video clip was found by deputies in her “recently deleted” folder.

The woman also claimed that she didn’t know she wasn’t allowed to film since it was her first time being summoned to jury duty.

Jury selection in the case against Young Thug has been long and daunting. The selection process began at the beginning of January and is expected to take at least several more weeks. According to AJC, about 1,200 potential jurors have been summoned, but not a single person has been seated. Many of the potential jurors say they can’t afford to miss work for a case that could last nearly a year once the selection process is over.

Prosecutors have labeled YSL, Young Thug’s music label, as a criminal gang and charged him with a 65-count indictment alleging crimes ranging from murder and attempted armed robbery to conspiracy to violate the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Young Thug and 28 members of his YSL record label, including popular rapper Gunna, were arrested in May and charged with RICO-related offenses.

Many of them have taken plea deals, leaving just 14 defendants for the trial.

Glanville, the chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court, has a wealth of experience on the bench and has served as a judge in Fulton County in various capacities for nearly three decades. He is also the current chief judge for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit Court.

