Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Upcoming Biopic

Teyana Taylor has been chosen to play soul singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic. During a recent interview with “The Tamron Hall Show” she said already in the process of building her character by talking to Warwick nearly every day. She didn’t give any details on a release date. Taylor is currently on a promo run for her new movie “A Thousand and One,” which was released in theaters on May 31st.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/teyana-taylor-confirms-dionne-warwick-172110188.html