Entertainment Buzz

Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Upcoming Biopic

Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Upcoming Biopic

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Focus Features' "A Thousand And One" New York Premiere

Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Taylor Hill/WireImage

Teyana Taylor has been chosen to play soul singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic. During a recent interview with “The Tamron Hall Show” she said already in the process of building her character by talking to Warwick nearly every day. She didn’t give any details on a release date. Taylor is currently on a promo run for her new movie “A Thousand and One,” which was released in theaters on May 31st.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/teyana-taylor-confirms-dionne-warwick-172110188.html

RELATED TAGS

DIONNE WARWICK teyana taylor

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close