Taraji P. Henson To Join ‘Abbott Elementary’

Golden Globe award winner Taraji P. Henson is joining the cast of “Abbott Elementary.” Variety is reporting that Henson will play the mother of Quinta Brunson’s character in an upcoming episode of the hit ABC comedy. Brunson’s character is planning a Memorial Day weekend solo trip in the episode, which takes a turn when Henson shows up unannounced and asks for help. It is set to air on April 12th.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/abbott-elementary-season-2-adds-180000683.html