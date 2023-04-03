Diana Ross Announces “Legacy” Tour

A 79-year-old R-and-B legend is taking to the road again this year. Diana Ross announced a dozen dates on her “Music Legacy Tour” beginning on June 9th. Five of her first six shows are in California and the tour includes two stops in Oregon. The last date listed on her website is July 2nd in Chautauqua, New York, but the announcement says more dates will be added. The former leader of the Supremes spent six months last year touring the U.S. and Europe.
More on this story here: https://soulbounce.com/2023/04/diana-ross-the-music-legacy-tour-2023-news/
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent