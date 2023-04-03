Celebrity News

Diana Ross Announces “Legacy” Tour

Published on April 3, 2023

Diana Ross

Source: Diana Ross Photo Provided to Radio One / Diana Ross Photo Provided to Radio One

A 79-year-old R-and-B legend is taking to the road again this year. Diana Ross announced a dozen dates on her “Music Legacy Tour” beginning on June 9th. Five of her first six shows are in California and the tour includes two stops in Oregon. The last date listed on her website is July 2nd in Chautauqua, New York, but the announcement says more dates will be added. The former leader of the Supremes spent six months last year touring the U.S. and Europe.

More on this story here: https://soulbounce.com/2023/04/diana-ross-the-music-legacy-tour-2023-news/

