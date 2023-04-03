Diana Ross Announces “Legacy” Tour

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A 79-year-old R-and-B legend is taking to the road again this year. Diana Ross announced a dozen dates on her “Music Legacy Tour” beginning on June 9th. Five of her first six shows are in California and the tour includes two stops in Oregon. The last date listed on her website is July 2nd in Chautauqua, New York, but the announcement says more dates will be added. The former leader of the Supremes spent six months last year touring the U.S. and Europe.

More on this story here: https://soulbounce.com/2023/04/diana-ross-the-music-legacy-tour-2023-news/