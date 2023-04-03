“Secret Invasion” Gets June Release Date

Marvel Studios is setting the release date for its upcoming series “Secret Invasion.” It stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and follows him as he deals with the Skrull invasion on Earth. The rest of the cast also features MCU mainstays like Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as War Machine and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. Jackson’s Fury has not been seen in a Marvel project since “Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. “Secret Invasion” hits Disney-plus on June 21st.
Here’s the trailer:
