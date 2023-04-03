Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Biopic

Teyana Taylor is headed back to this set. This time to play the legendary singer Dionne Warwick in a bio pic.
In a recent interview Taylor reveals, “We’re already working on it. We’re in the building process right now. I’ve always wanted to make sure, like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and [Ray Charles], you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them, and I miss when movies was like that when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”
A release date is forthcoming.
Source: yahoo.com/entertainment
