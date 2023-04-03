Entertainment Buzz

Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Biopic

Published on April 3, 2023

Teyana Taylor is headed back to this set. This time to play the legendary singer Dionne Warwick in a bio pic.

In a recent interview Taylor reveals, “We’re already working on it. We’re in the building process right now. I’ve always wanted to make sure, like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and [Ray Charles], you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them, and I miss when movies was like that when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

A release date is forthcoming.

Source: yahoo.com/entertainment

