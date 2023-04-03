Lamar Odom Acquires Multiple Rehab Centers is California

National

Lamar Odom Acquires Rehab Centers is California

Published on April 3, 2023

Lamar Odom is paying it forward. He plans on changing lives like he changed his a few years ago.

The former NBA star as teamed up with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and former Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to purchase facilities in San Diego, El Cajon, and Lemon Grove.

He has plans to open additional centers in San Diego and Calabasas.

Lamar Odom

Source: tmz.com / http://www.tmz.com

 

