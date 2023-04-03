The Fix with Karen Vaughn: LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Her Sister 

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss On Who Would Enhance the Atlanta Housewives more-Nene or Phaedra?

Kandi Burruss was recently asked, whose come back would enhance the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast more, Nene or Phaedra? Don’t worry Phaedra fans, you can find her on the other Bravo hit series, “Married to Medicine.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9Cd2Ei6YNc

LaTocha Apologizes To Her Sister

Everytime you think it can’t get any messier between the two sisters in Xscape—it does!. took to social media to apologize to her sister for 18 minutes. She said her sister won’t take her calls and she is pleading with her to contact her. LaTocha also dropped a bomb as it relates to the rumor that her husband, Rocky, stepped out on their marriage.

The last episode of SWV and Xscape airs next Sunday. I peeped that they said ‘season finale’ and not ‘SERIES finale’- I know Bravo working over time to bring this show back

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3rwASF45Mg

Mary J Blige On The Role She Would Love To Play

Mary J. Blige was recently asked what acting role, what story would she like to tell? Click the link to find out the role she would love to play.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyqvCbjRa2Q

Dave Chappelle Executive Producing Comedian Luenell’s Netflix Comedy Special

Lunell was on Sherri Shepherd’s Show when she shared that Dave Chappelle is executive producing her Netflix comedy special. She said she is currently out on the road working out her material because you not about to come up in her special and chuckle all cute and polite.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBcx2ozFYfk