The Fix with Karen Vaughn: LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Her Sister 

Kandi Burruss On Who Would Enhance the Atlanta Housewives more-Nene or Phaedra?
Kandi Burruss was recently asked, whose come back would enhance the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast more, Nene or Phaedra? Don’t worry Phaedra fans, you can find her on the other Bravo hit series, “Married to Medicine.”
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9Cd2Ei6YNc
LaTocha Apologizes To Her Sister
Everytime you think it can’t get any messier between the two sisters in Xscape—it does!. took to social media to apologize to her sister for 18 minutes. She said her sister won’t take her calls and she is pleading with her to contact her. LaTocha also dropped a bomb as it relates to the rumor that her husband, Rocky, stepped out on their marriage.
The last episode of SWV and Xscape airs next Sunday. I peeped that they said ‘season finale’ and not ‘SERIES finale’- I know Bravo working over time to bring this show back
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3rwASF45Mg
Mary J Blige On The Role She Would Love To Play
Mary J. Blige was recently asked what acting role, what story would she like to tell? Click the link to find out the role she would love to play.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyqvCbjRa2Q
Dave Chappelle Executive Producing Comedian Luenell’s Netflix Comedy Special
Lunell was on Sherri Shepherd’s Show when she shared that Dave Chappelle is executive producing her Netflix comedy special. She said she is currently out on the road working out her material because you not about to come up in her special and chuckle all cute and polite.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBcx2ozFYfk
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent