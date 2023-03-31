Kevin Hart awards $10,000 to plant-based Indy restaurant

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Kevin Hart awarded a $10,000 business grant to Indianapolis restaurant Black Leaf Vegan, according to a post from their social media accounts.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation and Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila announced funding for 50 small businesses led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs. The Black Leaf Vegan was the only business in Indiana to be awarded.

“It makes us feel seen and like were on the right track,” said Derrick Slack, co-owner of Black Leaf Vegan. “It makes us feel like the things that we’re striving for are possible.”

The Black Leaf Vegan also owns two food trucks and plans on spending the award on cafe equipment as well as a cushion for payroll.

“We want Kevin Hart to come here. We really want him to come, sit down, and bask in the light of what he’s already shined on us and see the resources that he has provided us,” said Slack.