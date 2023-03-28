Entertainment Buzz

Hoosier ‘American Idol’ contestant gets standing ovation from judges after emotional audition

Published on March 28, 2023

FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12

Source: FOX / Getty

Hoosier Cam Amen received a standing ovation and hugs from the judges after his emotional rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ during his American Idol audition.

The 27-year-old was one of two singers from central Indiana who moved forward at the American Idol auditions on Sunday.

Amen, who was born in Anderson, shared his story of growing up in and out of foster care before wowing the judges with his singing.

“I just remember being taken out of my classroom by police officers,” he said during his audition recording. “We were crying and waiting for mom. She never came.”

Amen said as soon as he turned 18 he took in his brother and sister so he could help raise them. His siblings are 20 and 21 now.

Read more from WRTV here

