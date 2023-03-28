Fedex to move maintenance facility from LAX to Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS- FedEx plans to discontinue their airport maintenance facility in Los Angeles and move operations to Indianapolis in 2024, according to a statement released to WRTV.
In their statement, FedEx says that they currently operate from a leased facility at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) that is expected to expire in June 2024.
“Upon expiration of this lease agreement, FedEx Express plans to discontinue use of the facility at 7401 World Way West and will move the heavy maintenance capability to our Indianapolis hub,” said FedEx.
Their statement suggests that this change is in place to lower costs:
FedEx regularly evaluates its networks and makes adjustments to enhance service, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the cost to serve. FedEx Express, the company’s air operation and world’s largest all-cargo airline, operates numerous aircraft maintenance facilities throughout its global network to ensure the safe operations of all aircraft fleet
Read more from WRTV here
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent