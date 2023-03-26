The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother’s message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40