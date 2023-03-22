Pacers, Cunningham Restaurant Group announce new dining and entertainment venue

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacer’s Sports & Entertainment and Cunningham Restaurant Group have partnered to bring a new three-level dining and entertainment venue to downtown Indianapolis.

Commission Row is currently under construction at Bicentennial Unity Plaza to the north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“We are honored to partner with Pacers Sports & Entertainment for the Commission Row project,” said Mike Cunningham, President and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group. “This dining and entertainment complex will offer a culinary experience unmatched in Indianapolis market. One well suited to complement Gainbridge Fieldhouse, along with Bicentennial Unity Plaza and all that it will have to offer.”

The name Commission Row is a nod to the nickname given to Delaware Street in the mid-nineteenth century when the wholesale district helped evolve Indianapolis into a center for trade and commerce.

The three-level, 30,000 square foot venue will include a basement-level vintage speakeasy, street-level high-end chophouse and seafood restaurant, and a private upper-level space for special occasions.

The basement-level speakeasy, Mel’s, is named after Melvin Simon, who with his brother, Herb, purchased the Pacers in 1983. It will serve gourmet bar-bites with a cocktail menu featuring modern twists on class drinks, wine, and barrel-aged spirits.

