Greg Meriweather drops out of the race for Indy Mayor

Greg Meriweather was among the first candidates to declare a run for Mayor, now he’s the first to exit the race. He explains why he’s ending his candidacy and why he’s throwing his support behind Robin Shackleford.
“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.
