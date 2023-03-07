HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Paula Abdul on Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol Loss

Wanda Sykes on Sherri Shepherd On Not Being Allowed To Discuss Their Kids on Stage

Wanda Sykes sat down with Sherri Shepherd. Both ladies have teenage kids and Sherri said her son forbids her from talking about him in her routines. Sherri asked Wanda if she has the same issues with her twin teens. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDlb5C8UBkg

Paula Abdul on Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol Loss

Paula Abdul told Jennifer Hudson that after all these years people still come up to her about the night Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol. Paula said she still remembers what she told Jennifer after the loss. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRvPLJp42dw

Porsha Williams Remembers Tamron Hall Not Being So Nice To Her

After Larsa Pippen sat down with Tamron Hall, people on social media were not happy with how Tamron interviewed her saying she was attacking her. Porsha Williams, formerly of Real Housewives of Atlanta, remembers when she was on Tamron Hall promoting her memoir.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdfIWhv8B7/

Mike Epps Investigated For Loaded Gun At Airport …Possible Criminal Charges

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, police responded to a firearms investigation Sunday at the Indianapolis Airport. Mike was in town for a comedy show the evening before. As he was headed to board his plane he forgot the firearm was in his bag. He was not arrested, but the report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate if charges should be filed.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/03/07/mike-epps-investigation-gun-seized-airport-indianapolis/

