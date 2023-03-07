The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Paula Abdul on Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol Loss

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Wanda Sykes on Sherri Shepherd On Not Being Allowed To Discuss Their Kids on Stage

Wanda Sykes sat down with Sherri Shepherd. Both ladies have teenage kids and Sherri said her son forbids her from talking about him in her routines. Sherri asked Wanda if she has the same issues with her twin teens.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDlb5C8UBkg

Paula Abdul on Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol Loss

Paula Abdul told Jennifer Hudson that after all these years people still come up to her about the night Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol. Paula said she still remembers what she told Jennifer after the loss.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRvPLJp42dw

Porsha Williams Remembers Tamron Hall Not Being So Nice To Her

After Larsa Pippen sat down with Tamron Hall, people on social media were not happy with how Tamron interviewed her saying she was attacking her. Porsha Williams, formerly of Real Housewives of Atlanta, remembers when she was on Tamron Hall promoting her memoir.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpdfIWhv8B7/

Mike Epps Investigated For Loaded Gun At Airport …Possible Criminal Charges

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, police responded to a firearms investigation Sunday at the Indianapolis Airport. Mike was in town for a comedy show the evening before. As he was headed to board his plane he forgot the firearm was in his bag. He was not arrested, but the report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate if charges should be filed.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/03/07/mike-epps-investigation-gun-seized-airport-indianapolis/