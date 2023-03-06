HomeIndy

Haliburton’s 3-pointer pushes Pacers past Bulls 125-122

NBA: MAR 05 Pacers at Bulls

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, to give the Indiana Pacers a 125-122 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bulls.

Haliburton’s game-winning shot occurred after Zach LaVine missed a free throw that would have given the Bulls the lead with 22.6 seconds remaining. LaVine, who scored 42 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Bennedict Mathurin and converted the first two free throw tries.

“Against Boston (a Feb. 23 loss) I had a shot with four seconds and I didn’t take it until the buzzer and took a bad shot, so I shot the first one I saw,” Haliburton said. ‘It felt good.”

After Haliburton’s 3-pointer, a game-tying shot attempt by Nikola Vucevic bounced off the rim.

“The first couple options weren’t open,” the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan said. “At that point, just scrambling to try to get the ball in and get a shot off.”

Mathurin added 17 points for the Pacers (29-36), while DeRozan scored 23 for the Bulls (29-36), who lost despite shooting 60.8% (45 for 74) from the field.

