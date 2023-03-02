HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Marlon Wayans On Black Don’t Crack

Marlon Wayans On Black Don’t Crack

Marlon Wayans was Jimmy Fallon when he explained the difference between Black 50 and White 50.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xkyBYo5SVE

Wendy Williams Says She Is Officially Retired

Paparazzi caught up with Wendy Williams while she was shopping in PETCO. She stopped and spoke to them to share some of her goals.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jbLl8G0_W4

CeCe Winans On Why She Refused To Be In Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman Video

A clip is circulating on social media of CeCe Winans talking about her good friend, Whitney Houston and why CeCe refused to make an appearance in Whitney Houston’s remake of ‘I’m Every Woman’

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu1cmS7P080

Chaka Khan Keeps It Very, Very Real

Rolling Stone magazine put out their list of 200 Greatest Singers. #1 on the list Aretha Franklin, #2 Whitney Houston. Chaka was 29th on the list. During a recent interview, the person conducting the interview decided to read some of the names and rankings of the list and get Chaka’s opinion.When Chaka found out that both Adele and Mary J. Blige we’re ranked higher than her on the list. She had this to say about the people who compiled the list. Oh it gets better. Tomorrow we will hear Chaka’s opinion on Mary J Blige covering her song, Sweet Thang.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiNo13rgWbw

