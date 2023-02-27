Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list

INDIANAPOLIS— Local Indianapolis restaurant, Chicken Scratch was recently recognized on a list of Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch.
Yelp weighed several factors including national online presence, average rating and review counts to narrow down 32 different businesses around the country that stood out in 2023.
Chicken Scratch, started by Chef Tia, received tons of positive reviews and 5-star rankings that gained them a place on the list, but Indianapolis residents are no stranger to this city gem.
Even WRTV’s own, Amber Grigley says she frequents Chicken Scratch at least twice a month.
“It’s gotten to the point where they know my order by heart because I’m in there so much,” Amber said.
The Cajun inspired; cook-to-order restaurant sits in a small building off of North Keystone Ave, nestled right in between a tattoo and smoke shop.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Return In Black Stripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father