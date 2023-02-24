City of Indianapolis, partners look to invest in and preserve Indiana Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Honoring history and looking forward to the future — those are the two goals the City of Indianapolis hopes to accomplish in the area that was once the epicenter of Black Indianapolis.
Indiana Avenue is a historically Black commercial and residential corridor. It runs from 16th Street to Capitol Avenue.
The Urban Legacy Lands Initiative and Reclaim Indiana Avenue are partners in the strategic plan. The first step includes crafting a vision.
“It’s better late than never, and I’m proud of Indianapolis for stepping up because this is the place that can be made fabulous. It’s our intention to help do it in to make it as easy as possible, as fast as possible and as successful as possible,” Claudia Polley, Urban Legacy Lands Initiative (ULLI) president, said.
Read more from WRTV here
