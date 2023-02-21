IU Women’s basketball team makes history, clinch Big Ten title

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — Sunday was a history making day for the Hoosiers.

The IU and Purdue women’s basketball tams had a rematch. It was the first time Assembly Hall ever sold out for a women’s game.

Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 20 points followed by Grace Berger with 14 – a senior day to remember.

“Obviously anytime you can play Purdue in front of 17,000 fans, I think that’s pretty hard to beat,” Berger said.

The 83-60 victory gave IU a share of its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1982-83, the first season of league play.