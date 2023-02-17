The life and legacy of Indy Jazz great Wes Montgomery explored in new documentary

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

Wes Montgomery is often regarded as the greatest jazz guitarist of all time.

A new documentary set to premiere Feb. 26 explains why.

“Nobody’d ever done a film documentary on Wes Montgomery? You’ve got to be kidding! It almost became a crusade — somebody’s got to do this!” Kevin Finch of Jukeboxer Productions said.

Finch wrote, produced and directed the first film documentary on the legendary Hoosier called Wes Bound: The Genius of Wes Montgomery.

The documentary pulls from hours of interviews with the Montgomery family, historians, and experts on the scene.

“He let the music do the talking…There was this thing — an amazing ear of his and this memory that he had to translate from here to here,” he said.

Montgomery wasn’t your typical musical genius — he got a late start to the craft.

